Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,556 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 256.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

