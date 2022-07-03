Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ANGN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

