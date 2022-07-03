ApeCoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00023808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $143.48 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00710470 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016353 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.