ApeSwap Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

