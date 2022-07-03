Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.46 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

