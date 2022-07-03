ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00166136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00709582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016339 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

