Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Argon has a market cap of $138,381.60 and $41,038.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00163647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,595,158 coins and its circulating supply is 76,762,624 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

