ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 7,141,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4794 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,224,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

