AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £115 ($141.09) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.95) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($147.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £105.46 ($129.38).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.54 ($131.93) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.50) and a fifty-two week high of £110.54 ($135.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,577.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £166.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.89.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

