Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 214,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

