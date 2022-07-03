Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

