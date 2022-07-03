Aurox Price Reaches $15.72 on Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Aurox has a market cap of $8.20 million and $440,582.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.72 or 0.00082559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

