Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 395,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,753,000 after buying an additional 306,614 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $65,441,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 65.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after buying an additional 54,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

