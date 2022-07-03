AXIS Token (AXIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $134.00

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $134.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.62 or 0.99998465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

