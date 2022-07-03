Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 48.0% in June

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the May 31st total of 295,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BCSF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 115,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

