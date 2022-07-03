Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.