Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

