Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

