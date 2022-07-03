Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWB opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $458.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

