Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

