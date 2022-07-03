Bank of America Cuts Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $5.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,168,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

