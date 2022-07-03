Bank of America Downgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Underperform

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $79.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 40.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 948,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.