Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BKSC opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.44. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

