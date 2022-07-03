Barclays Increases Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 780

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($8.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 800 ($9.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 710 ($8.71).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 613 ($7.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £18.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,201.96. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($7.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 589.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.97.

In other news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,458.23). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.89), for a total value of £58,448 ($71,706.54).

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.