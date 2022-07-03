Barclays Initiates Coverage on ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGESY. ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.34) to €45.50 ($48.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.96) to €42.70 ($45.43) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.93.

AGESY opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

