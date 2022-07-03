Barclays Initiates Coverage on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NTNX opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $78,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

