Barclays Trims Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Target Price to GBX 340

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 357 ($4.38) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday.

MUL opened at GBX 305 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. Mulberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.75 ($4.77). The company has a market capitalization of £183.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

