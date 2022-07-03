Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

