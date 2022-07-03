BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on BayCom to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BCML traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.