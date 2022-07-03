Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $17.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

