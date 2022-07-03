Beacon (BECN) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $298,049.77 and approximately $4,047.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00139521 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

