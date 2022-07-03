Beefy.Finance Market Cap Achieves $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00084773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00264926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00047362 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.