Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00166136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00709582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.