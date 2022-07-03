BENQI (QI) Market Cap Reaches $4.69 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $10.45 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

