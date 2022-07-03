Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

BHVN stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

