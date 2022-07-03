Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0601 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 73.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $623.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.