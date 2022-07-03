bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars.

