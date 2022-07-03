BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $616.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.32 and a 200-day moving average of $731.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

