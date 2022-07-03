BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

