Blank Wallet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00162747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00744471 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00085078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016243 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

