Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Bloom (BLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $942,214.46 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bloom alerts:

Bloom Coin Profile

BLT is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling Bloom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

