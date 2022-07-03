Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

