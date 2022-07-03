Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.