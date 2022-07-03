Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 636,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

