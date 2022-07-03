Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

