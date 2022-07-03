Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 5.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADX stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares in the company, valued at $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

