Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 326,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

GRX opened at $10.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

