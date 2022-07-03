Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

