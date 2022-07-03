Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

