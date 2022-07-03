Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust accounts for 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 47,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $8.42 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

